Rescue Mission: Canadian Air Force Steps In for Air India Passengers

A Canadian Air Force aircraft has stepped in to transport stranded passengers of an Air India flight from Iqaluit Airport in Canada to Chicago. The operation comes after the flight was diverted due to a reported bomb threat.

The flight, carrying 211 passengers and 20 crew members, made an unscheduled landing at Iqaluit on October 15. Air India confirmed in a statement that their flight AI127 passengers are finally en route to their destination.

The Canadian Air Force aircraft departed Iqaluit at 03:54 hrs UTC and is expected to touch down in Chicago around 07:48 hrs UTC, marking the end of an anxious wait for the affected travelers.

