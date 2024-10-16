Rescue Mission: Canadian Air Force Steps In for Air India Passengers
A Canadian Air Force aircraft is transporting passengers from a diverted Air India flight from Iqaluit, Canada, to Chicago. The original flight was diverted due to a bomb threat and had 211 passengers, including 20 crew members. The airlift is scheduled to land in Chicago at around 07:48 hrs UTC.
- Country:
- India
A Canadian Air Force aircraft has stepped in to transport stranded passengers of an Air India flight from Iqaluit Airport in Canada to Chicago. The operation comes after the flight was diverted due to a reported bomb threat.
The flight, carrying 211 passengers and 20 crew members, made an unscheduled landing at Iqaluit on October 15. Air India confirmed in a statement that their flight AI127 passengers are finally en route to their destination.
The Canadian Air Force aircraft departed Iqaluit at 03:54 hrs UTC and is expected to touch down in Chicago around 07:48 hrs UTC, marking the end of an anxious wait for the affected travelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PIA Averts Major Accident in Dubai, Evacuates 172 Passengers Safely Amid Privatization Talks
Air India-Vistara Merger: What Passengers Need to Know
Bomb Threats Shake Railway Stations in Rajasthan
Trichy Schools on High Alert Following Email Bomb Threat
Witnesses say a boat with scores of passengers capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo, killing at least 50, reports AP.