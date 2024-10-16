Left Menu

Rescue Mission: Canadian Air Force Steps In for Air India Passengers

A Canadian Air Force aircraft is transporting passengers from a diverted Air India flight from Iqaluit, Canada, to Chicago. The original flight was diverted due to a bomb threat and had 211 passengers, including 20 crew members. The airlift is scheduled to land in Chicago at around 07:48 hrs UTC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:13 IST
Rescue Mission: Canadian Air Force Steps In for Air India Passengers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Canadian Air Force aircraft has stepped in to transport stranded passengers of an Air India flight from Iqaluit Airport in Canada to Chicago. The operation comes after the flight was diverted due to a reported bomb threat.

The flight, carrying 211 passengers and 20 crew members, made an unscheduled landing at Iqaluit on October 15. Air India confirmed in a statement that their flight AI127 passengers are finally en route to their destination.

The Canadian Air Force aircraft departed Iqaluit at 03:54 hrs UTC and is expected to touch down in Chicago around 07:48 hrs UTC, marking the end of an anxious wait for the affected travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024