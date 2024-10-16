Left Menu

Canadian Air Force Rescues Stranded Passengers from Bomb Threatened Flight

A Canadian Air Force aircraft transported 191 stranded Air India passengers from Iqaluit to Chicago after a bomb threat diverted their flight. The emergency landing involved 211 individuals, including crew, and after coordination between Canadian authorities, the passengers safely continued their journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:35 IST
  • India

A Canadian Air Force aircraft has successfully transported 191 stranded Air India passengers from Iqaluit to Chicago. This move follows an emergency diversion of their original flight due to a bomb threat.

The Air India Boeing 777-300 ER, en route from Delhi to Chicago, was rerouted to Iqaluit Airport with 211 individuals on board, including 20 crew members. This emergency landing, occurring on October 15, resulted in the passengers disembarking safely.

Canadian Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Harjit Sajjan, in collaboration with Transport Minister Anita Anand, authorized the deployment of a Canadian Forces aircraft to facilitate the passengers' journey. Meanwhile, the stranded passengers' checked baggage will follow on the original Air India flight to Chicago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

