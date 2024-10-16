Left Menu

Pandemic's Persistent Shadow: Widening Gender Wage Gap in Post-COVID America

The COVID-19 pandemic indirectly resulted in a widened gender wage gap in 2023. Despite more women returning to work, especially in low-wage sectors, their earnings decreased relative to men, according to the US Census Bureau. Hispanic women's wage gaps narrowed slightly, but systemic economic issues persist.

Amid the turbulence of the post-pandemic labor market, the gender wage gap between men and women expanded in the United States in 2023, marking the first such increase in two decades, according to the US Census Bureau. The setback comes despite more women returning to the workforce, notably in sectors like hospitality and social care, where they remain predominantly employed.

Although overall wages increased, men's earnings grew at a faster pace, reversing a five-year trend of narrowing disparities. This data underscores the enduring complexities within the labor market recovery. Notably, Hispanic women saw a minor reduction in their wage gaps compared to white men, yet Black and Asian women's gaps widened.

The rising influence of Hispanic women in the workforce, where their full-time participation jumped by 5%, illustrates hope of future economic shifts. However, their median income remains low, highlighting ongoing inequities. Experts stress the necessity of policy reforms, such as the Paycheck Fairness Act, to tackle deep-rooted inequality and support families affected by wage disparities.

