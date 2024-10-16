Left Menu

Pacific Malls Ignite Diwali Festivities with Grand Deals and Prizes

Diwali celebrations at Pacific Malls promise exquisite deals and remarkable prizes during the Pacific Grand Diwali Festival. Running until November 3, 2024, shoppers can win shopping sprees, high-value prizes, and enjoy numerous festive activities, enhancing their festive experience amid surging footfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:05 IST
Pacific Malls Ignite Diwali Festivities with Grand Deals and Prizes
Pacific Grand Diwali Festival. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 16: As Diwali approaches, Pacific Malls are set to captivate shoppers with the Pacific Grand Diwali Festival, offering a myriad of deals and prizes to amplify the festive fervor. Malls, including Pacific Mall D21, Dwarka, and others, are witnessing a significant uptick in visitors eager for festive bargains.

The campaign running through November 3, 2024, presents a platform for shoppers to secure extravagant prizes, with Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka, awarding bumper prizes to its top three customers. These include a shopping spree worth 2 lakh rupees from Home Centre, a Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and a 50,000 rupee shopping experience at Croma.

In another highlight, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden guarantees gifts for its top three patrons, offering lucrative awards such as a 6 lakh rupee prize from Home Centre. Meanwhile, Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura and Pacific Outlet Mall Jasola continue the festive saga with myriad high-value enticements designed to enhance the shopping joy. The Pacific Grand Diwali Festival exemplifies the occasion's spirit, turning malls into hubs of celebration and community gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024