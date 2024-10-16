Pacific Malls Ignite Diwali Festivities with Grand Deals and Prizes

New Delhi [India], October 16: As Diwali approaches, Pacific Malls are set to captivate shoppers with the Pacific Grand Diwali Festival, offering a myriad of deals and prizes to amplify the festive fervor. Malls, including Pacific Mall D21, Dwarka, and others, are witnessing a significant uptick in visitors eager for festive bargains.

The campaign running through November 3, 2024, presents a platform for shoppers to secure extravagant prizes, with Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka, awarding bumper prizes to its top three customers. These include a shopping spree worth 2 lakh rupees from Home Centre, a Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and a 50,000 rupee shopping experience at Croma.

In another highlight, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden guarantees gifts for its top three patrons, offering lucrative awards such as a 6 lakh rupee prize from Home Centre. Meanwhile, Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura and Pacific Outlet Mall Jasola continue the festive saga with myriad high-value enticements designed to enhance the shopping joy. The Pacific Grand Diwali Festival exemplifies the occasion's spirit, turning malls into hubs of celebration and community gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)