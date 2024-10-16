Pacific Malls Ignite Diwali Festivities with Grand Deals and Prizes
Diwali celebrations at Pacific Malls promise exquisite deals and remarkable prizes during the Pacific Grand Diwali Festival. Running until November 3, 2024, shoppers can win shopping sprees, high-value prizes, and enjoy numerous festive activities, enhancing their festive experience amid surging footfall.
New Delhi [India], October 16: As Diwali approaches, Pacific Malls are set to captivate shoppers with the Pacific Grand Diwali Festival, offering a myriad of deals and prizes to amplify the festive fervor. Malls, including Pacific Mall D21, Dwarka, and others, are witnessing a significant uptick in visitors eager for festive bargains.
The campaign running through November 3, 2024, presents a platform for shoppers to secure extravagant prizes, with Pacific D21 Mall, Dwarka, awarding bumper prizes to its top three customers. These include a shopping spree worth 2 lakh rupees from Home Centre, a Royal Enfield Hunter 350, and a 50,000 rupee shopping experience at Croma.
In another highlight, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden guarantees gifts for its top three patrons, offering lucrative awards such as a 6 lakh rupee prize from Home Centre. Meanwhile, Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura and Pacific Outlet Mall Jasola continue the festive saga with myriad high-value enticements designed to enhance the shopping joy. The Pacific Grand Diwali Festival exemplifies the occasion's spirit, turning malls into hubs of celebration and community gathering.
