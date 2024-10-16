IYDF and Anil Medical & General Store Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Meerut Village

In a heartwarming event in Meerut Village, India, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Anil Medical & General Store to provide essential school supplies and food to 20 underprivileged children. Held at the village post office, the initiative, led by Anil Kumar, aimed to show societal care and support for the young beneficiaries.

The event addressed the educational needs of rural children, particularly those from low-income families. With contributions including school bags, stationery, sweets, and food, the gathering sought to improve learning conditions and make the children feel valued. Sunita Verma, head of the beneficiary organization, expressed her deep gratitude for the support extended by IYDF and the local store.

Volunteers, including Rohan, Ravi, Ravinder, and Adi, actively engaged with the children, creating a festive atmosphere through games and personal interaction. Anil Kumar, the event organizer, expressed pride in bringing smiles to the children's faces and emphasized the organization's future commitment to supporting more children in need through such impactful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)