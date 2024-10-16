Left Menu

Orphanage Empowerment: IYDF and S.S Textile Foster Youth Education in Malegaon

The International Youth Development Foundation, in collaboration with S.S Textile, delivered essential educational materials to 35 orphans at Baitul Aman Siddiqua Yateem Khana. The initiative, led by Shoeb Ahmad Saeeduzzafar, aimed to boost the children's academic progress and support their learning with interactive activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malegaon (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 16:38 IST
Orphanage Empowerment: IYDF and S.S Textile Foster Youth Education in Malegaon
IYDF and S.S Textile Ignite the Light of Learning for Orphanage Children. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with S.S Textile to host a pivotal educational event at Malegaon's Baitul Aman Siddiqua Yateem Khana orphanage on October 16. Spearheaded by Shoeb Ahmad Saeeduzzafar, the initiative saw essential learning resources being distributed to 35 children, significantly enriching their educational environment.

This initiative was a strategic move to alleviate the educational resource limitations faced by orphaned children. By providing an assortment of study materials and engaging the children in interactive activities, the event sought to cultivate a compelling learning atmosphere. Saeeduzzafar highlighted the initiative's value, emphasizing the importance of investing in children's futures.

The comprehensive range of donations included multilingual workbooks, stationeries like pens and pencils, and other essential supplies. Volunteers played a significant role, leading engaging sessions that included poetry recitations and Q&A rounds. These communal activities underscored the event's success in creating a warm, nurturing educational atmosphere for the children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024