Left Menu

Italy's Far-Right Government Approves Controversial Budget for 2025

Italy's far-right government approved a 30 billion euro budget for 2025 to fund public services, including health care, by levying banks and insurers. Despite avoiding new taxes on citizens, the plan extends last year's deficit to 3.3% of GDP, facing pressure from the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:17 IST
Italy's Far-Right Government Approves Controversial Budget for 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's far-right government has unveiled a 30 billion euro budget for the upcoming year, a plan partially financed by a contentious levy on banks and insurers. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that the levy, aimed at better funding public services, is expected to yield 3.5 billion euros.

The budget outlines permanent tax and social contribution cuts for middle- and low-income earners, aligning with Meloni's electoral promises. Despite the new measures, the government vows no new citizen taxes. However, Rome's widened deficit projection of 3.3% of GDP has drawn scrutiny from Brussels, compelling officials to monitor Italy closely.

Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has justified the new levy as a 'sacrifice' amidst EU pressures to reduce Italy's deficit. Efforts include a 'spending review' across Italian ministries, promoting fiscal discipline amid the looming threat of EU sanctions due to deficit overshooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024