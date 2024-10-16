Premium Liquor Revives Market Dynamics in Andhra Pradesh

In a strategic move that has reshaped the liquor landscape in Andhra Pradesh, premium international whisky brands are making a significant return. The revamp follows the implementation of a new liquor policy effective October 16, which sees the introduction of a market-driven supply model.

A computer-based system now dictates the brands distributed to retail outlets, ensuring a focus on market demand, an official has confirmed. Under this policy, all liquor brands, including those from Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and William Grant and Sons, have become available, much to the relief of consumers who felt limited by the previous administration's restrictions.

Alongside improved brand availability, consumers can buy liquor at reduced prices, with the cheapest 180 ml bottle starting at Rs 99. The shift also ushers in mandatory digital payments across liquor shops statewide. This initiative not only aims at expanding consumer choice but doubling up as a significant revenue stream for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)