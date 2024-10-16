Left Menu

Premium Liquor Revives Market Dynamics in Andhra Pradesh

The new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh reintroduces premium international whisky brands, following a market-driven supply model. The policy aims to balance demand and supply while facilitating digital payments. With revenue expectations high, the state government targets improved availability and quality standards for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravathi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:21 IST
Premium Liquor Revives Market Dynamics in Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move that has reshaped the liquor landscape in Andhra Pradesh, premium international whisky brands are making a significant return. The revamp follows the implementation of a new liquor policy effective October 16, which sees the introduction of a market-driven supply model.

A computer-based system now dictates the brands distributed to retail outlets, ensuring a focus on market demand, an official has confirmed. Under this policy, all liquor brands, including those from Diageo, Pernod Ricard, and William Grant and Sons, have become available, much to the relief of consumers who felt limited by the previous administration's restrictions.

Alongside improved brand availability, consumers can buy liquor at reduced prices, with the cheapest 180 ml bottle starting at Rs 99. The shift also ushers in mandatory digital payments across liquor shops statewide. This initiative not only aims at expanding consumer choice but doubling up as a significant revenue stream for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024