European Markets Wobble as Luxury and Tech Struggle

In a volatile trading session, European markets slid on Wednesday, primarily due to weak performances in the tech and luxury sectors. The STOXX 600 index recorded a 0.2% drop, maintaining a downward trend after reaching an over two-week high on Tuesday.

The tech sector suffered notably as ASML, a giant in chipmaking equipment, fell 5.1% to a ten-month low. This sharp decline was attributed to an underwhelming 2025 sales forecast. Analysts suggest that recent cost-cutting measures by ASML's clients, including Intel, might have contributed to these results.

The luxury market also lagged, with France's LVMH leading a sector-wide drop after weaker-than-expected sales. Despite the overall market downturn, sectors like travel and leisure showed resilience, led by a 6% rise from Whitbread following positive booking trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)