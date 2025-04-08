Cricket Stars Shine: Iyer, Duffy, and Ravindra Contend for ICC Monthly Honors

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is making headlines as a contender for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for March 2025. Iyer's exceptional middle-order performance was pivotal in India's victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

Boasting 172 runs in three ODIs with a 57.33 average and a strike rate of 77.47, Iyer was India's top-scorer in the tournament. His significant scores included 79 against New Zealand, 45 in the semi-final versus Australia, and a crucial 48 in the final against the Black Caps, guiding India to glory. Throughout the Champions Trophy, he accrued 243 runs with an average of 48.60 across five matches, consistently anchoring India during crucial junctures.

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy is another nominee, celebrated for his explosive bowling in a T20I series against Pakistan. The pacer took 13 wickets with an average of 8.38, clinching career-best figures of 4/14 and a tenure triumph of topping the ICC Men's T20I bowling charts.

Rachin Ravindra also emerged as a standout Kiwi, showcasing all-round prowess at the ICC Champions Trophy. His noteworthy 108-run knock against South Africa led New Zealand to an all-time high score and earned him 'Player of the Tournament' honors with 263 runs across four matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)