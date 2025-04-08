Left Menu

High Court Orders CBI Probe into Unnatural Death in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the transfer of an investigation into Saukat Mondal's death in West Bengal's Nadia district to the CBI, after allegations of police misconduct. This decision aims to ensure an unbiased probe, following a similar case involving Mondal's brother. The state opposed the transfer, citing an ongoing investigation.

In a significant move, the Calcutta High Court has mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the unnatural death of Saukat Mondal from West Bengal's Nadia district. The decision follows accusations of police misconduct, as officers allegedly took Mondal from his home in 2023.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh highlighted the necessity of an impartial investigation, which has prompted the court to transfer the case to the CBI. This directive comes after previous court orders connected to a murder case involving Mondal's brother were also assigned to the CBI.

Despite the state's efforts to retain the investigation, claiming its near completion, the judiciary's decision emphasizes the complexity and sensitivity of the case. The West Bengal government had contended the transfer, but the Supreme Court upheld the court's directive.

