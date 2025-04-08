High Court Orders CBI Probe into Unnatural Death in West Bengal

In a significant move, the Calcutta High Court has mandated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the unnatural death of Saukat Mondal from West Bengal's Nadia district. The decision follows accusations of police misconduct, as officers allegedly took Mondal from his home in 2023.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh highlighted the necessity of an impartial investigation, which has prompted the court to transfer the case to the CBI. This directive comes after previous court orders connected to a murder case involving Mondal's brother were also assigned to the CBI.

Despite the state's efforts to retain the investigation, claiming its near completion, the judiciary's decision emphasizes the complexity and sensitivity of the case. The West Bengal government had contended the transfer, but the Supreme Court upheld the court's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)