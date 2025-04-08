Left Menu

Trump's Executive Push to Reignite Coal

President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders aimed at revitalizing the U.S. coal industry. This move aligns with his campaign promise to boost energy production by relaxing regulations. The signing will take place at the White House, signaling a shift in national energy policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:43 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders on Tuesday, directly targeting the revitalization of the country's coal industry, as informed by sources to Reuters.

Having campaigned fervently on promises to enhance U.S. energy production, Trump has been actively pursuing the rollback of extensive energy and environmental regulations since taking office on January 20.

The White House has confirmed that the President will execute these energy-focused directives at a ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. (1900 GMT), positioning them as a key element of his administration's broader policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

