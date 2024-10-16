Left Menu

IMF Evaluates Senegal's Economic Data Revisions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has deployed a team to Senegal to examine the implications of recent data revisions. These revisions follow a government inspection of past and current IMF-supported programs. As certification awaits, the IMF collaborates with Senegal to understand the economic impacts and determine future actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Senegal

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that a team of staff members has begun assessing the impact of recent data revisions in Senegal. These revisions stem from a government review of past and current IMF-supported programs.

While waiting for the official certification of the government's findings, the IMF's staff remains committed to collaborating with Senegalese authorities. The goal is to evaluate the macroeconomic implications comprehensively.

Over the coming weeks, the IMF will continue to work closely with the Senegalese government to outline necessary steps, ensuring that all economic impacts are well understood and addressed, as stated by the Fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

