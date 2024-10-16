IMF Evaluates Senegal's Economic Data Revisions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that a team of staff members has begun assessing the impact of recent data revisions in Senegal. These revisions stem from a government review of past and current IMF-supported programs.

While waiting for the official certification of the government's findings, the IMF's staff remains committed to collaborating with Senegalese authorities. The goal is to evaluate the macroeconomic implications comprehensively.

Over the coming weeks, the IMF will continue to work closely with the Senegalese government to outline necessary steps, ensuring that all economic impacts are well understood and addressed, as stated by the Fund.

