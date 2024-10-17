Left Menu

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing aims to raise $15 billion through common shares and a convertible bond to mitigate financial strain from a strike. Additionally, a $10 billion credit agreement has been secured. The company explores further financial restructuring amidst regulatory and production challenges, aiming to protect its investment grade rating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 05:37 IST
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing is strategizing to raise approximately $15 billion through common stock and a mandatory convertible bond, as it navigates financial challenges exacerbated by a crippling strike. Insider sources reveal that the timing of this financial move remains uncertain, with potential to raise as much as $25 billion, despite the company's investment-grade credit rating risks.

The aerospace giant might also engage in a structured finance transaction to raise another $5 billion, potentially securitizing a portion of a subsidiary's revenue. Though Boeing did not comment on these plans, they unfold amidst increased regulatory scrutiny and customer confidence challenges, following a midair incident involving a 737 MAX.

Boeing, experiencing a cash burn throughout the year, announced its capital market endeavors alongside a $10 billion credit facility from major banks. Analysts speculate on the timing of the equity raise, while investor discussions suggest growing interest in a hybrid bond offering that could convert into equity, seen as more shareholder-friendly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024