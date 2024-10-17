Japan's Trade Deficit Rises Amid Export Decline to China

Japan reported a trade deficit of 294.3 billion yen in September as exports to key destinations like China declined, according to the Finance Ministry's recent data. For the first fiscal half, the trade deficit hit 3.1 trillion yen, impacted by a weaker yen increasing the value of imports.

The unexpected export decline posed questions about demand in other major economies, although exports to other Asian nations saw an uptick. Short-term disruptions, including typhoons, may have partly contributed to these figures.

Experts warn that the slowing global demand is a long-term threat to Japan's export-driven economy. Meanwhile, the rising dollar against the yen, inflation, and energy prices have further escalated Japan's import costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)