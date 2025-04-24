Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Fire: Latest Missile Attacks in Ukraine's Second Largest City

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, faced a missile attack early Thursday, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Several explosions were reported, making it a frequent target of Russian strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 03:49 IST
Kharkiv Under Fire: Latest Missile Attacks in Ukraine's Second Largest City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, came under missile attack early Thursday, as reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov via Telegram.

The city endured several explosions, which have become common due to its frequent targeting by Russian strikes.

This latest assault highlights the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by residents in the embattled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025