Kharkiv Under Fire: Latest Missile Attacks in Ukraine's Second Largest City
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, faced a missile attack early Thursday, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov. Several explosions were reported, making it a frequent target of Russian strikes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 03:49 IST
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, came under missile attack early Thursday, as reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov via Telegram.
The city endured several explosions, which have become common due to its frequent targeting by Russian strikes.
This latest assault highlights the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by residents in the embattled region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
