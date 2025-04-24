Left Menu

Trump Claims Deal with Putin and Zelenskiy to End Ukraine War

President Trump announced he believes he has orchestrated a deal with Putin and Zelenskiy to resolve the Ukraine conflict. However, skepticism remains as Trump admits challenges in negotiating with Zelenskiy. The administration expresses doubt over swift progress toward peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 03:47 IST
President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday that he believes a resolution to the war in Ukraine is in the works, with a speculated agreement involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

While Trump expressed optimism, he admitted that negotiations with Zelenskiy have been more challenging than anticipated. Trump emphasized the humanitarian aspect of ending the conflict, despite heavy financial costs.

The President's statements seemed at odds with White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who noted Trump's frustration with the slow progress and suggested Zelenskiy might be hindering the talks.

