Trump Claims Deal with Putin and Zelenskiy to End Ukraine War
President Trump announced he believes he has orchestrated a deal with Putin and Zelenskiy to resolve the Ukraine conflict. However, skepticism remains as Trump admits challenges in negotiating with Zelenskiy. The administration expresses doubt over swift progress toward peace.
President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday that he believes a resolution to the war in Ukraine is in the works, with a speculated agreement involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
While Trump expressed optimism, he admitted that negotiations with Zelenskiy have been more challenging than anticipated. Trump emphasized the humanitarian aspect of ending the conflict, despite heavy financial costs.
The President's statements seemed at odds with White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who noted Trump's frustration with the slow progress and suggested Zelenskiy might be hindering the talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Postponed Peace Talks Delay Hope for Eastern Congo Stability
Ukraine Secures $2.7M to Navigate U.S. Minerals Deal Amid Peace Talks
Congo and Rebels Engage in Crucial Peace Talks in Qatar
Russian Missile Strike Claims Lives in Sumy Amid Peace Talks
US Mulls Closing the Door on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks