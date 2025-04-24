Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Demand Answers from Chinese Telecom Giants

U.S. Congress is pressing China's top telecom firms to cooperate with an inquiry into alleged ties with the Chinese military. Concerns arise over potential exploitation of access to American data. Bipartisan subpoenas have been issued to China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom as fears of cyber intrusions escalate.

The leaders of a U.S. congressional committee are taking decisive steps to investigate China's major telecom companies for their potential ties to the Chinese military. In a bipartisan move, the House select committee has exercised its subpoena powers, compelling China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom to address concerns over potential exploitation of American data via their U.S. operations.

Lawmakers across party lines are increasingly alarmed by Chinese telecom activities following several cyberattacks allegedly backed by Beijing, including an operation known as Volt Typhoon. Despite denials from Beijing of any wrongdoing, the committee has pressed on, highlighting the ongoing threat to U.S. infrastructure and privacy posed by these companies, which maintain minimal yet significant operations in America.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had previously revoked the companies' licenses, yet they continue offering services that bypass direct FCC oversight. With a compliance deadline set, neglecting the subpoenas could lead to further actions against the telecom giants—potentially escalating the U.S.-China tech standoff.

