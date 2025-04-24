Left Menu

Milan's Dominance in Derby Clash: Path to Coppa Italia Final

AC Milan advanced to the Coppa Italia final after a commanding 3-0 victory over city rivals Inter Milan. Luka Jovic scored twice and Tijjani Reijnders added another as Milan set up a potential final against either Bologna or Empoli. Milan aims for a second trophy after their Italian Super Cup win.

AC Milan has secured a place in the Coppa Italia final with a decisive 3-0 victory over Inter Milan, overcoming their city rivals in a dominant display. Luka Jovic was pivotal with two goals, while Tijjani Reijnders sealed the win with another, highlighting Milan's attacking prowess.

Wednesday's triumph sets up Milan for a final against either Bologna or Empoli, with Bologna holding a favorable position after the first leg. Inter Milan, despite pursuing Serie A and Champions League titles, faced setbacks against Milan throughout the season, with three losses and two draws.

Milan, now eyeing their second trophy of the season after January's Italian Super Cup, looks to end on a high. Following an early Champions League exit, this win offers redemption. The final showdown is scheduled for May 14 at Stadio Olimpico.

