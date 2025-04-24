Milan's Dominance in Derby Clash: Path to Coppa Italia Final

AC Milan has secured a place in the Coppa Italia final with a decisive 3-0 victory over Inter Milan, overcoming their city rivals in a dominant display. Luka Jovic was pivotal with two goals, while Tijjani Reijnders sealed the win with another, highlighting Milan's attacking prowess.

Wednesday's triumph sets up Milan for a final against either Bologna or Empoli, with Bologna holding a favorable position after the first leg. Inter Milan, despite pursuing Serie A and Champions League titles, faced setbacks against Milan throughout the season, with three losses and two draws.

Milan, now eyeing their second trophy of the season after January's Italian Super Cup, looks to end on a high. Following an early Champions League exit, this win offers redemption. The final showdown is scheduled for May 14 at Stadio Olimpico.

(With inputs from agencies.)