Empowering Future Generations: IYDF and MANAS Enterprise's Charity Initiative.

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with MANAS Enterprise to host a charity event that brought sports and educational supplies to children at Ramdhenu Club in Bahira Chenmari. The event aimed to bolster the healthy development of local youth, fostering an interest in academics and physical activity.

Guided by Binan Deep Ray, the initiative was powered by volunteers Bhaskar Ray, Jyoti Prakash Deka, Lankeswar Barman, Ritumoni Pathak, and Dipanjali Sarkar. These volunteers engaged with children, emphasizing community support and the importance of youth well-being. Pabitra Kumar Barman, head of Ramdhenu Club, expressed his gratitude for the donation of equipment such as cricket bats, badminton sets, and learning materials like notebooks.

The day featured lively, engaging activities including a cricket match that fueled the children's teamwork and competitive spirit. Volunteers delighted in seeing the joy on the children's faces, affirming their commitment to future endeavors that deliver societal benefits. The initiative drew appreciation for showcasing community power and promising hope for ongoing charitable efforts aimed at aiding youth development nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)