Empowering Bonds: Charity Brings Smiles to Modinagar's Youth
In Modinagar, the International Youth Development Foundation and Pushpa Beauty Parlour hosted a charity event donating school supplies and snacks to 20 underprivileged children, fostering educational support and community warmth. Pushpa Yadav led the effort, emphasizing ongoing commitment to social welfare and future expansion of charitable activities.
In a heartfelt initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Pushpa Beauty Parlour to orchestrate a charity event in Sikri Fatak, Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on October 17. The event aimed at supporting underprivileged children by providing them with essential school supplies and snacks, thus reinforcing community bonds.
The initiative stemmed from a recognition that many children from low-income families lack access to educational resources. By donating supplies and organizing games, IYDF and Pushpa Beauty Parlour sought to deliver both material assistance and emotional uplift. "Helping these children brings me great joy," expressed Pushpa Yadav, affirming her commitment to future contributions.
Children received backpacks, stationery, and nutritious snacks, thanks to the efforts of volunteers including Gaurav, Pooja, Vikas, and Sneha. As Rajesh Gupta, a beneficiary representative, conveyed appreciation, the event also underscored IYDF's ongoing dedication to expanding social initiatives. The day's joyful atmosphere and successful collaboration highlighted a model of community compassion and support.
