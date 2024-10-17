Left Menu

IMF Urges Pakistan to Invest in Climate Resilience

The IMF advises Pakistan to invest 1% of its GDP in climate resilience and adaptation reforms to mitigate severe weather impacts like floods. Proactive efforts could enhance growth, reduce inequality and public debt, and protect against economic losses from natural disasters, boosting long-term sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:01 IST
IMF Urges Pakistan to Invest in Climate Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on Pakistan to allocate one percent of its GDP annually for climate resilience and adaptation measures. This investment, valued at over Rs 1.24 trillion, aims to prepare the nation for recurring extreme weather events such as floods, according to recent media reports.

The IMF's policy advisory highlighted that ongoing reforms under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) could potentially elevate Pakistan's growth by 2 percent over five years while tackling inequality. Additionally, investment in climate-adaptive infrastructure may significantly mitigate the economic impact of natural disaster shocks.

The advisory notes that improved public investment efficiency and additional borrowing could further strengthen Pakistan's resilience against climate shocks. Discussions are set to continue at upcoming IMF and World Bank meetings, focusing on the potential USD 2 billion financing request under Pakistan's climate resilience initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024