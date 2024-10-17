Rising Threats: A Surge in Bomb Warnings Hits Domestic Airlines
Domestic airlines in India face a rise in bomb threats for the fourth consecutive day. Recent incidents involved Vistara and IndiGo's international flights. Amid heightened security measures, flights were diverted upon landing for thorough checks, ensuring passenger safety. Airlines remain vigilant while cooperating with security authorities.
For the fourth consecutive day, domestic airlines in India are grappling with bomb threats, with two international flights, one each from Vistara and IndiGo, being the latest targets. This unsettling trend follows earlier threats to seven flights from IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa.
On Thursday, a Vistara flight bound for Mumbai with 147 individuals on board was diverted for security checks after receiving a bomb threat. Simultaneously, an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Mumbai was also subjected to a threat, prompting its isolation for a detailed security inspection.
Authorities have been promptly alerted according to established protocols. Passengers were safely disembarked, and both airlines are fully cooperating with security agencies to ensure thorough checks are conducted. The recurrence of these incidents underscores the need for continuous vigilance and stringent security measures.
