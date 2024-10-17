Left Menu

Rising Threats: A Surge in Bomb Warnings Hits Domestic Airlines

Domestic airlines in India face a rise in bomb threats for the fourth consecutive day. Recent incidents involved Vistara and IndiGo's international flights. Amid heightened security measures, flights were diverted upon landing for thorough checks, ensuring passenger safety. Airlines remain vigilant while cooperating with security authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:31 IST
Rising Threats: A Surge in Bomb Warnings Hits Domestic Airlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the fourth consecutive day, domestic airlines in India are grappling with bomb threats, with two international flights, one each from Vistara and IndiGo, being the latest targets. This unsettling trend follows earlier threats to seven flights from IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa.

On Thursday, a Vistara flight bound for Mumbai with 147 individuals on board was diverted for security checks after receiving a bomb threat. Simultaneously, an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Mumbai was also subjected to a threat, prompting its isolation for a detailed security inspection.

Authorities have been promptly alerted according to established protocols. Passengers were safely disembarked, and both airlines are fully cooperating with security agencies to ensure thorough checks are conducted. The recurrence of these incidents underscores the need for continuous vigilance and stringent security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024