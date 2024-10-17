Andhra Pradesh Unveils New Industrial Policies to Attract Investment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday made a compelling call to industrialists, urging them to invest in the state following the announcement of six new industrial policies. Speaking to potential investors, Naidu promised a business-friendly environment enhanced by talented youth and strong infrastructure.

At a recent event, the Chief Minister unveiled the AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0 alongside policies for MSME, food processing, electronics, industrial parks, and integrated clean energy. These policies, designed after extensive discussions with industry experts, set an ambitious target of Rs 30 lakh crore in investments and aim to generate 20 lakh jobs within five years.

Emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's ambition to create the nation's best business ecosystem, Naidu assured potential investors of the state government's support. He appealed to entrepreneurs to join Andhra Pradesh on a transformative growth journey promising mutual benefits and expansive business opportunities.

