Left Menu

Revolutionizing Talent Development: MeritTrac and Quint's Innovative Partnership

India's leading assessment company, MeritTrac, partners with Quint to offer innovative behavioral assessments across industries. This collaboration provides organizations with essential data for talent management, enhancing recruitment and employee development. The partnership aims to democratize access to advanced assessment tools, improving employee engagement and organizational performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:26 IST
Revolutionizing Talent Development: MeritTrac and Quint's Innovative Partnership
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

MeritTrac, a premier Indian testing and assessment company, has teamed up with consultancy firm Quint to deliver an innovative behavioral assessment solution aimed at maximizing employee potential. By incorporating cutting-edge assessments from 'Deeper Signals,' the partnership seeks to offer organizations invaluable insights for talent acquisition and performance enhancement.

The collaboration introduces scientifically validated assessments for mid and senior-level professionals, marking a transformative step in how companies approach recruitment and employee development. This initiative aspires to democratize access to these advanced tools, effectively revolutionizing the traditional assessment model with faster, more precise, and efficient evaluations.

Through this partnership, organizations will have the ability to access reliable behavioral assessments for their entire workforce. This enhancement in assessment technology ensures continuous, personalized feedback and improved engagement, ultimately leading to superior organizational performance. Commentators have highlighted the potential these tools have in influencing strategic HR decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024