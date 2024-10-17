Revolutionizing Talent Development: MeritTrac and Quint's Innovative Partnership

MeritTrac, a premier Indian testing and assessment company, has teamed up with consultancy firm Quint to deliver an innovative behavioral assessment solution aimed at maximizing employee potential. By incorporating cutting-edge assessments from 'Deeper Signals,' the partnership seeks to offer organizations invaluable insights for talent acquisition and performance enhancement.

The collaboration introduces scientifically validated assessments for mid and senior-level professionals, marking a transformative step in how companies approach recruitment and employee development. This initiative aspires to democratize access to these advanced tools, effectively revolutionizing the traditional assessment model with faster, more precise, and efficient evaluations.

Through this partnership, organizations will have the ability to access reliable behavioral assessments for their entire workforce. This enhancement in assessment technology ensures continuous, personalized feedback and improved engagement, ultimately leading to superior organizational performance. Commentators have highlighted the potential these tools have in influencing strategic HR decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)