Canon Europe Recognized as Industry Leader in Quocirca’s 2024 Print Security Landscape Report

Canon Europe has been recognized as an Industry Leader in the 2024 Print Security Landscape report by Quocirca, underscoring its commitment to delivering innovative and secure print and document management solutions. The report, based on the views of IT decision-makers across the US and Europe, highlights Canon’s continual investment in security solutions, with its flagship uniFLOW Online platform playing a key role in safeguarding credentials, devices, documents, and data.

The Quocirca report praises Canon’s security-centric portfolio, noting its comprehensive hardware, software, and service offerings, including the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range, which incorporates advanced security features like multifactor authentication.

Canon's uniFLOW Online platform allows users to print securely from anywhere, ensuring a standardized approach to security across various environments, including home offices.

In addition to print management, Canon's strength in document capture and workflow automation is highlighted. The company's integrated information management platform enhances security for document workflows beyond devices, making it ideal for organizations seeking to advance the security of their print environments.

Canon’s integrated IT and print security strategy includes advanced threat detection, device protection, and lifecycle security services, supported by fleet management tools and detailed health checks.

Marc Bory, Canon Europe’s Vice President for Digital Printing & Solutions Marking & Innovation, commented on the recognition: “In today’s challenging threat landscape, providing customers with robust security solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing IT infrastructures is crucial. We are honored to be recognized by Quocirca as a leader in print security, and this acknowledgement reflects our ongoing innovation and dedication to meeting the evolving security needs of our customers.”

This recognition strengthens Canon’s leadership in the print security domain, with the company committed to further advancing its security offerings to stay ahead of emerging threats in the digital age.