Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Tirupati temple

PTI | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 26-12-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 13:35 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Tirupati temple
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy here.

TTD officials received Bhagwat and later took him for darshan.

"Bhagwat had darshan of Lord Venkateswara and was received by TTD officials before being taken for darshan," said an official from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Following darshan, priests honoured him ( RSS Chief) with silk clothes and presented the Lord's prasadams at Ranganayaka Mandapam.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025