RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Tirupati temple

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy here.

TTD officials received Bhagwat and later took him for darshan.

"Bhagwat had darshan of Lord Venkateswara and was received by TTD officials before being taken for darshan," said an official from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Following darshan, priests honoured him ( RSS Chief) with silk clothes and presented the Lord's prasadams at Ranganayaka Mandapam.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world.

