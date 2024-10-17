Left Menu

Aniket Metals Soars with Strategic Investment from Bharat Value Fund

Aniket Metals has raised Rs 55 crore by selling a minority stake to Bharat Value Fund. The company, which serves major global retailers, plans to expand its manufacturing facility as part of India's 'Make in India' initiative and launch its own brand, METALUX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:17 IST
Aniket Metals Soars with Strategic Investment from Bharat Value Fund
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, Aniket Metals, a renowned manufacturer of cookware and kitchen appliances, has announced the sale of a minority stake amounting to Rs 55 crore to Bharat Value Fund (BVF), managed by Pantomath Capital Management.

Situated in Valsad, Gujarat, Aniket Metals has established itself as a key player in the global market, being a strategic vendor to Walmart Inc and servicing seven of the top 10 global retailers. Founded in 2012, the company eyes expansion in line with the 'Make in India' initiative and the global 'China Plus One' strategy, aiming to boost India's manufacturing sector.

As part of its growth strategy, the company acquired the Italian brand 'MORINOX' in 2020 and is set to launch its own brand, METALUX, in major retail outlets during Diwali. The launch will extend to e-commerce platforms, targeting nationwide distribution by early 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024