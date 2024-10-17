Aniket Metals Soars with Strategic Investment from Bharat Value Fund

In a significant financial development, Aniket Metals, a renowned manufacturer of cookware and kitchen appliances, has announced the sale of a minority stake amounting to Rs 55 crore to Bharat Value Fund (BVF), managed by Pantomath Capital Management.

Situated in Valsad, Gujarat, Aniket Metals has established itself as a key player in the global market, being a strategic vendor to Walmart Inc and servicing seven of the top 10 global retailers. Founded in 2012, the company eyes expansion in line with the 'Make in India' initiative and the global 'China Plus One' strategy, aiming to boost India's manufacturing sector.

As part of its growth strategy, the company acquired the Italian brand 'MORINOX' in 2020 and is set to launch its own brand, METALUX, in major retail outlets during Diwali. The launch will extend to e-commerce platforms, targeting nationwide distribution by early 2025.

