Revolutionizing Manufacturing: TCS and Salesforce Join Forces for AI Impact

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Thursday its collaboration with Salesforce to boost artificial intelligence-driven value creation in the manufacturing and semiconductor industries.

Three initiatives mark this partnership: the Semiconductor Sales Accelerator, Seller for the Future, and Digital Field Service, all designed to enhance data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency.

Prashant Shirgur, TCS's Global Head for Technology, emphasized the necessity of real-time data access for success in the semiconductor market, highlighting TCS's commitment to empowering clients with essential insights.

