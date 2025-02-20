Revolutionizing Manufacturing: TCS and Salesforce Join Forces for AI Impact
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Salesforce to bring AI advancements to the manufacturing and semiconductor sectors. The collaboration introduces three key initiatives aimed at leveraging data for sales acceleration, predictive insights, and enhanced field services. This aims to overcome challenges in AI adoption by breaking down data silos.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Thursday its collaboration with Salesforce to boost artificial intelligence-driven value creation in the manufacturing and semiconductor industries.
Three initiatives mark this partnership: the Semiconductor Sales Accelerator, Seller for the Future, and Digital Field Service, all designed to enhance data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency.
Prashant Shirgur, TCS's Global Head for Technology, emphasized the necessity of real-time data access for success in the semiconductor market, highlighting TCS's commitment to empowering clients with essential insights.
