Left Menu

Revolutionizing Manufacturing: TCS and Salesforce Join Forces for AI Impact

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Salesforce to bring AI advancements to the manufacturing and semiconductor sectors. The collaboration introduces three key initiatives aimed at leveraging data for sales acceleration, predictive insights, and enhanced field services. This aims to overcome challenges in AI adoption by breaking down data silos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:54 IST
Revolutionizing Manufacturing: TCS and Salesforce Join Forces for AI Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Thursday its collaboration with Salesforce to boost artificial intelligence-driven value creation in the manufacturing and semiconductor industries.

Three initiatives mark this partnership: the Semiconductor Sales Accelerator, Seller for the Future, and Digital Field Service, all designed to enhance data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency.

Prashant Shirgur, TCS's Global Head for Technology, emphasized the necessity of real-time data access for success in the semiconductor market, highlighting TCS's commitment to empowering clients with essential insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025