Agartala Express Derailed: Relief Efforts Underway in Assam

Eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed at Dibalong station in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Thursday, according to officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway.

While no fatalities or severe injuries have been reported, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that all passengers were safe and that a relief train was en route to the site. The train's power car and engine were among the derailed coaches.

A medical relief train was dispatched from Lumding, alongside senior officials to manage rescue and restoration efforts. With challenging terrain complicating recovery, train services between Lumding and Badarpur have been suspended. Multiple cancellations and service adjustments were announced as the investigation into the derailment continues.

