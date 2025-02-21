Left Menu

Russia's Path To Sanction Relief Through Negotiations

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at possible relief from sanctions on Russia should they engage in negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict. Concurrently, Bessent aims to encourage China to shift towards consumer-centric economic policies, amid ongoing tensions in U.S.-Russia-Ukraine relations over energy and mineral deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:23 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated potential for easing U.S. sanctions against Russia in an interview with Bloomberg Television, contingent on Russia's involvement in negotiations to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine. This move could signify a shift in the U.S. approach amidst President Trump's overtures to Russia.

Bessent also announced plans to discuss economic policies with his Chinese counterpart, urging China to boost domestic consumer spending. This stance aligns with previous U.S. administrations in addressing the need for China's economic rebalancing away from export-driven growth.

Further complicating U.S.-Russia-Ukraine dynamics, Bessent criticized Ukrainian President Zelenskiy for not finalizing a critical minerals agreement, as tensions rise over U.S. demands and Ukraine's reluctance to meet those conditions for wartime aid.

