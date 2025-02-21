Russia's Path To Sanction Relief Through Negotiations

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated potential for easing U.S. sanctions against Russia in an interview with Bloomberg Television, contingent on Russia's involvement in negotiations to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine. This move could signify a shift in the U.S. approach amidst President Trump's overtures to Russia.

Bessent also announced plans to discuss economic policies with his Chinese counterpart, urging China to boost domestic consumer spending. This stance aligns with previous U.S. administrations in addressing the need for China's economic rebalancing away from export-driven growth.

Further complicating U.S.-Russia-Ukraine dynamics, Bessent criticized Ukrainian President Zelenskiy for not finalizing a critical minerals agreement, as tensions rise over U.S. demands and Ukraine's reluctance to meet those conditions for wartime aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)