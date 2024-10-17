Akasa Air Fined: Safety Training Lapses Lead to Rs 30 Lakh Penalty
The aviation regulator, DGCA, has fined Akasa Air Rs 30 lakh due to lapses in crew training. Akasa Air acknowledges the order dated 17 October 2024 and is collaborating with the DGCA. The airline emphasizes its commitment to safety and adherence to global safety standards.
The aviation regulator, DGCA, has levied a substantial fine of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air, citing certain lapses in the training procedures of its crew, reliable sources have disclosed.
The airline confirmed receipt of the DGCA's order dated October 17, 2024, and emphasized its full cooperation with the regulator to resolve the issue.
In a statement, Akasa Air underscored its commitment to safety, expressing determination to meet the highest international safety standards despite the recent penalties.
