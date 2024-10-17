Akasa Air Fined: Safety Training Lapses Lead to Rs 30 Lakh Penalty

The aviation regulator, DGCA, has levied a substantial fine of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air, citing certain lapses in the training procedures of its crew, reliable sources have disclosed.

The airline confirmed receipt of the DGCA's order dated October 17, 2024, and emphasized its full cooperation with the regulator to resolve the issue.

In a statement, Akasa Air underscored its commitment to safety, expressing determination to meet the highest international safety standards despite the recent penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)