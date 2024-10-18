Left Menu

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan Takes the Helm at TTK Prestige as New Managing Director

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan has been appointed as the new Managing Director of TTK Prestige, succeeding Chandru Kalro. An experienced leader with previous roles at Cavinkare and Airtel, Venkatesh aims to drive growth and innovation at India's leading kitchen appliances company, maintaining its market leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:37 IST
Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan Takes the Helm at TTK Prestige as New Managing Director
Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan

Leading kitchen appliance brand TTK Prestige has announced Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as its new Managing Director. Previously CEO, Venkatesh steps up to further strengthen the company's leadership.

Chairman T.T. Jagannathan praised Venkatesh's expertise, expecting him to drive growth and innovation. Having held roles at Cavinkare and Airtel, Venkatesh is poised to lead TTK Prestige into new business heights.

In his new role, Venkatesh is committed to strategic initiatives that will sustain growth and solidify the brand's market leadership. He expressed enthusiasm for carrying forward TTK Prestige's legacy in the kitchen appliances sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024