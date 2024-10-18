Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan Takes the Helm at TTK Prestige as New Managing Director
Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan has been appointed as the new Managing Director of TTK Prestige, succeeding Chandru Kalro. An experienced leader with previous roles at Cavinkare and Airtel, Venkatesh aims to drive growth and innovation at India's leading kitchen appliances company, maintaining its market leadership.
Leading kitchen appliance brand TTK Prestige has announced Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as its new Managing Director. Previously CEO, Venkatesh steps up to further strengthen the company's leadership.
Chairman T.T. Jagannathan praised Venkatesh's expertise, expecting him to drive growth and innovation. Having held roles at Cavinkare and Airtel, Venkatesh is poised to lead TTK Prestige into new business heights.
In his new role, Venkatesh is committed to strategic initiatives that will sustain growth and solidify the brand's market leadership. He expressed enthusiasm for carrying forward TTK Prestige's legacy in the kitchen appliances sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AsiaOne Forum: A Celebration of Innovation and Leadership
Tredence and Snowflake Revolutionize Travel and Hospitality with AI Innovations
Indian Markets Reel Under Selling Pressure Amid SEBI Regulation and Geopolitical Tensions
Ashok Leyland Partners with Nidec for Electric Drive Innovation
Dubai GDRFA Launches 7th Creative Care Diploma to Boost Innovation Leadership