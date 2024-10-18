Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan Takes the Helm at TTK Prestige as New Managing Director

Leading kitchen appliance brand TTK Prestige has announced Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as its new Managing Director. Previously CEO, Venkatesh steps up to further strengthen the company's leadership.

Chairman T.T. Jagannathan praised Venkatesh's expertise, expecting him to drive growth and innovation. Having held roles at Cavinkare and Airtel, Venkatesh is poised to lead TTK Prestige into new business heights.

In his new role, Venkatesh is committed to strategic initiatives that will sustain growth and solidify the brand's market leadership. He expressed enthusiasm for carrying forward TTK Prestige's legacy in the kitchen appliances sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)