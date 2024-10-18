Maharashtra Expands Transport Infrastructure with New Dy RTO in Vaijapur

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step to bolster its transport infrastructure by setting up a new Dy RTO in Vaijapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The newly sanctioned office will carry the vehicle registration code MH-57, as per an official announcement on Friday.

A government resolution issued on October 14 confirmed this development, highlighting that the total number of Dy RTO offices in the state has now climbed to 33, with RTO offices numbering 24. This expansion reflects a strategic move to streamline vehicular administration and services.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's administration inaugurated a similar office at Khamgaon in Buldhana district earlier this month. The state transport commissioner has been charged with the responsibility of appointing officers for licensing, registration, and taxation at the new office, as well as securing leased land for the facility.

