Eknath Shinde Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Pakistan Narrative

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of being dishonest with the nation by supporting Pakistan's narrative. Shinde, also the Shiv Sena leader, made these remarks after Congress member Ulhas Bagul joined his party.

Shinde criticized Gandhi, saying his comments about India's military abilities depict treason and dishonesty, while suggesting that Gandhi's admiration for Pakistan is growing, to the dismay of Indian citizens. The deputy chief minister praised Prime Minister Modi, claiming he enjoys backing from 140 crore Indians and that their support strengthens with rising allegations against him.

On discussing upcoming elections, Shinde confidently predicted victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena-NPC alliance in the upcoming local body polls, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He also targeted former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan for his seemingly sensationalist statements about India's air conflict on Operation Sindoor's first day.

