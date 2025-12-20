Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Pakistan Narrative

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticizes Rahul Gandhi for aligning with Pakistan's narrative, accusing him of treason. Shinde claims national support for PM Modi remains strong. He targets former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan for his comments on India's military engagement. Upcoming local elections are expected to favor the ruling alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:56 IST
Eknath Shinde Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Pakistan Narrative
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of being dishonest with the nation by supporting Pakistan's narrative. Shinde, also the Shiv Sena leader, made these remarks after Congress member Ulhas Bagul joined his party.

Shinde criticized Gandhi, saying his comments about India's military abilities depict treason and dishonesty, while suggesting that Gandhi's admiration for Pakistan is growing, to the dismay of Indian citizens. The deputy chief minister praised Prime Minister Modi, claiming he enjoys backing from 140 crore Indians and that their support strengthens with rising allegations against him.

On discussing upcoming elections, Shinde confidently predicted victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena-NPC alliance in the upcoming local body polls, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He also targeted former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan for his seemingly sensationalist statements about India's air conflict on Operation Sindoor's first day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025