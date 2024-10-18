Wyndham's Microtel Expansion in India: A New Era in Hospitality

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced its exclusive development agreement with NILE Hospitality LLP to launch the Microtel by Wyndham brand in India, marking the debut of its eighth brand in the country.

The strategic plan involves establishing 40 Microtel hotels by 2031, all under direct Wyndham franchising as part of its growth trajectory.

This collaboration will focus on expansion in key tier II, III, and IV cities, enhancing India's infrastructure development cycle, with the first hotels opening in 2025. Each property will include a minimum of 50 keys, meeting spaces, gyms, and region-specific facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)