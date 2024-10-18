Left Menu

Aether Industries Faces Profit Dip Despite Revenue Boost

Aether Industries reported a 5.12% decline in net profit for Q2 2024-25, with profits at Rs 34.79 crore. Despite a 17.7% rise in total income, expenses surged by 21.9%. The company managed to improve its EBITDA margin and reported positive cash flow, reducing its working capital cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:31 IST

Aether Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, recorded a 5.12% decrease in net profit for the second quarter of 2024-2025, with earnings dropping to Rs 34.79 crore.

The company's previous year profit stood at Rs 36.67 crore. Total income saw a 17.7% increase, hitting Rs 209.77 crore; however, this growth was overshadowed by a substantial 21.9% rise in expenses, totaling Rs 157.91 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Promoter and whole-time director, Rohan Desai, noted improvements in the company's EBITDA margin, crediting reduced working capital cycles and positive operational cash flows for the resilience despite higher expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

