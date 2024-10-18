Aether Industries Faces Profit Dip Despite Revenue Boost

Aether Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, recorded a 5.12% decrease in net profit for the second quarter of 2024-2025, with earnings dropping to Rs 34.79 crore.

The company's previous year profit stood at Rs 36.67 crore. Total income saw a 17.7% increase, hitting Rs 209.77 crore; however, this growth was overshadowed by a substantial 21.9% rise in expenses, totaling Rs 157.91 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Promoter and whole-time director, Rohan Desai, noted improvements in the company's EBITDA margin, crediting reduced working capital cycles and positive operational cash flows for the resilience despite higher expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)