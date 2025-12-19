Left Menu

Security Scuffle: Mercedes Vandalised at Cyber Park

A Mercedes was damaged allegedly by security guards at a cyber park in Sector 39 following a dispute over barricades and a driving violation. The incident, captured on video, led to the custody of the individuals involved. Investigation by the police is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:49 IST
Security Scuffle: Mercedes Vandalised at Cyber Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent altercation at a cyber park in Sector 39 has resulted in the alleged vandalism of a Mercedes vehicle by security guards. The incident unfolded after a confrontation between the driver, Chaman, and guards over traffic barricades.

According to video evidence circulating online, the dispute escalated when Chaman attempted to drive on the wrong side of the road. The guards, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were taken into custody along with Chaman, a local employee at the park.

The Mercedes, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, sustained significant damage. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine the full circumstances of the event.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025