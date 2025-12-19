Security Scuffle: Mercedes Vandalised at Cyber Park
A Mercedes was damaged allegedly by security guards at a cyber park in Sector 39 following a dispute over barricades and a driving violation. The incident, captured on video, led to the custody of the individuals involved. Investigation by the police is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A recent altercation at a cyber park in Sector 39 has resulted in the alleged vandalism of a Mercedes vehicle by security guards. The incident unfolded after a confrontation between the driver, Chaman, and guards over traffic barricades.
According to video evidence circulating online, the dispute escalated when Chaman attempted to drive on the wrong side of the road. The guards, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were taken into custody along with Chaman, a local employee at the park.
The Mercedes, valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh, sustained significant damage. As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine the full circumstances of the event.
