Kerala Stands Firm Against Central Labour Codes: Strive for Workers' Rights Continues

Kerala's Labour Minister, V Sivankutty, announced the formation of a committee to scrutinize the central labour codes for their impact on the workforce, with an aim to propose actionable solutions. The announcement came during the National Labour Conclave organized by the state government.

Chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowda, the committee will include Professor Shyam Sundar and Varkeychan Petta, with a preliminary report expected in a month. A resolution was passed at the conclave to continue a strong opposition to central laws seen as infringing on workers' fundamental rights.

The Kerala government asserts that the labour codes, crafted by central authorities, prioritize corporate interests over workers' rights, conflicting with International Labour Organisation conventions. The state maintains it will not follow suit by introducing anti-worker legislative amendments, solidifying its commitment to uphold workers' rights across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)