Strong Q2 FY25 Performance: Best Agrolife's Strategic Branded Sales Boost Growth
Best Agrolife Limited reports a strong Q2 FY25 performance with strategic focus on branded sales, patent acquisitions, and supply chain optimization. Despite an 8% dip in revenue due to heavy rainfall, the company improved EBITDA margins and expanded its product pipeline with new insecticides, heralding sustainable growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In Q2 FY25, Best Agrolife Limited, a leading name in agrochemicals, delivered impressive results amid challenging weather conditions.
Focused on branded sales and innovation, the company reported an increase in EBITDA margins to 20%, despite an 8% drop in revenues due to excessive rainfall affecting crop sprays.
With a robust product pipeline, including new insecticides 'Shot Down', Best Agrolife is poised for further growth in the fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement