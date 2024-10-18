Strong Q2 FY25 Performance: Best Agrolife's Strategic Branded Sales Boost Growth

In Q2 FY25, Best Agrolife Limited, a leading name in agrochemicals, delivered impressive results amid challenging weather conditions.

Focused on branded sales and innovation, the company reported an increase in EBITDA margins to 20%, despite an 8% drop in revenues due to excessive rainfall affecting crop sprays.

With a robust product pipeline, including new insecticides 'Shot Down', Best Agrolife is poised for further growth in the fiscal year.

