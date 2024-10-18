Elephants Tragic Collision with Fuel Train Derails Transport in Sri Lanka

A fuel train carrying at least 1 lakh litres of petrol derailed after colliding with a herd of elephants in eastern Sri Lanka on Friday, resulting in the death of two elephants. The incident disrupted rail services on the Batticaloa-Colombo main line.

The collision occurred between 3 am and 3:30 am near Minneriya and Higurakgoda stations, approximately 100 km northeast of Colombo, when a train traveling from Colombo to Batticaloa hit the herd. Engine driver MW Jayalath explained they applied brakes upon sighting the elephants, but to no avail.

Four fuel tanks derailed in the aftermath, with two tanks spilling their 50,000-litre petrol contents. Though two elephants died, several others sustained injuries. The track's proximity to an elephant corridor presents additional challenges for recovery efforts. Train services between Colombo Fort and Batticaloa remain suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)