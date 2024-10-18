Left Menu

Elephants Tragic Collision with Fuel Train Derails Transport in Sri Lanka

A tragic collision between a fuel train and a herd of elephants in eastern Sri Lanka resulted in two elephants being killed. The derailment disrupted train services on the Batticaloa-Colombo line. Wildlife officials indicated the track is near an elephant corridor, complicating recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:04 IST
Elephants Tragic Collision with Fuel Train Derails Transport in Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A fuel train carrying at least 1 lakh litres of petrol derailed after colliding with a herd of elephants in eastern Sri Lanka on Friday, resulting in the death of two elephants. The incident disrupted rail services on the Batticaloa-Colombo main line.

The collision occurred between 3 am and 3:30 am near Minneriya and Higurakgoda stations, approximately 100 km northeast of Colombo, when a train traveling from Colombo to Batticaloa hit the herd. Engine driver MW Jayalath explained they applied brakes upon sighting the elephants, but to no avail.

Four fuel tanks derailed in the aftermath, with two tanks spilling their 50,000-litre petrol contents. Though two elephants died, several others sustained injuries. The track's proximity to an elephant corridor presents additional challenges for recovery efforts. Train services between Colombo Fort and Batticaloa remain suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024