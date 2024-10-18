Togo Halts Yango Ride-Hailing App Amid Security Worries

The transport ministry of Togo took decisive action this week by suspending the popular ride-hailing app Yango, a subsidiary of Russia's Yandex, due to mounting security concerns.

Authorities revealed on Thursday that Yango began operations in June without receiving the necessary authorizations, thereby violating national procedures. The ministry emphasized worries regarding passenger safety, maintaining order, and legal compliance as key factors behind the suspension.

In response, Yango clarified that it operates as an independent entity from Yandex with its headquarters situated in Dubai. The company is currently engaged in discussions with Togolese officials to resolve the situation and hopes to resume service soon.

