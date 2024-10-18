Left Menu

Togo Halts Yango Ride-Hailing App Amid Security Worries

Togo's transport ministry has suspended the Russian-owned ride-hailing app Yango over security concerns. The app began operating in June without proper authorization. Talks are ongoing between Yango, based in Dubai, and Togo's government to find a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:32 IST
Togo Halts Yango Ride-Hailing App Amid Security Worries

The transport ministry of Togo took decisive action this week by suspending the popular ride-hailing app Yango, a subsidiary of Russia's Yandex, due to mounting security concerns.

Authorities revealed on Thursday that Yango began operations in June without receiving the necessary authorizations, thereby violating national procedures. The ministry emphasized worries regarding passenger safety, maintaining order, and legal compliance as key factors behind the suspension.

In response, Yango clarified that it operates as an independent entity from Yandex with its headquarters situated in Dubai. The company is currently engaged in discussions with Togolese officials to resolve the situation and hopes to resume service soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024