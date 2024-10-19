Chancay Port: Peru's Gateway to Asia

Peru's ambitious Chancay port, anticipated to be a pivotal shipping hub for South America-Asia trade, is set to commence operations with two container ships a week starting at the end of next month. An executive from Cosco Shipping revealed the details on Friday.

The port's inauguration is scheduled for mid-November. Initially, it will offer a direct route to Shanghai, with potential expansions to other Asian destinations as demand grows, according to Carlos Tejada, general manager of Cosco Shipping's local subsidiary. He shared these insights at a recent Peruvian-Chinese business forum.

Additionally, smaller vessels from Colombia, Ecuador, and Chile will transport goods to Chancay for dispatch to Asia. Starting with ships carrying up to 14,000 containers, the port aims to gradually transition to handling larger vessels with 24,000 containers. Cosco Shipping Ports has a 60% stake in the operation, with the remaining 40% owned by Peruvian miner Volcan, under Glencore's control.

