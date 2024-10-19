Left Menu

Chancay Port: Peru's Gateway to Asia

Peru's Chancay port is set to become a significant trade hub for South America-Asia routes, launching with two weekly container ship departures. The port will inaugurate in mid-November, starting with a direct route to Shanghai. Initial routes will include cabotage from neighboring countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 02:55 IST
Chancay Port: Peru's Gateway to Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Peru's ambitious Chancay port, anticipated to be a pivotal shipping hub for South America-Asia trade, is set to commence operations with two container ships a week starting at the end of next month. An executive from Cosco Shipping revealed the details on Friday.

The port's inauguration is scheduled for mid-November. Initially, it will offer a direct route to Shanghai, with potential expansions to other Asian destinations as demand grows, according to Carlos Tejada, general manager of Cosco Shipping's local subsidiary. He shared these insights at a recent Peruvian-Chinese business forum.

Additionally, smaller vessels from Colombia, Ecuador, and Chile will transport goods to Chancay for dispatch to Asia. Starting with ships carrying up to 14,000 containers, the port aims to gradually transition to handling larger vessels with 24,000 containers. Cosco Shipping Ports has a 60% stake in the operation, with the remaining 40% owned by Peruvian miner Volcan, under Glencore's control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024