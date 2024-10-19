Tragic Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Bus and Truck Crash Claims Life

A fatal collision on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway occurred early Saturday when a state-run bus collided with a truck, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to at least seven others, according to police reports.

The crash took place around 3 am near Lonavala, Pune district. The bus, operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was en route from Pathardi depot in Ahmednagar to Mumbai when it struck the truck from behind. Both vehicles were traveling in the same direction.

Authorities have identified the deceased passenger as Vishwanath Bhagwan Waghmare. Seven to eight other passengers were injured and quickly taken to a nearby hospital. The incident caused a temporary disruption of traffic, but officials managed to clear the route shortly thereafter.

(With inputs from agencies.)