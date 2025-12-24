Left Menu

Sanctions Showdown: U.S.-Venezuela Tensions Escalate

The U.S. has intensified sanctions against Venezuela, targeting President Nicolas Maduro and Russian backing. President Trump's crackdown includes blockades and military presence in the region, stirring international tension. Venezuela, supported by Russia and China, challenges U.S. moves, leading to heightened debates in the U.N. Security Council over hemispheric power dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has told the United Nations it will enforce sanctions to their fullest extent against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, despite warnings from Russia that other Latin American nations could face similar actions.

According to U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, Venezuela poses the most significant threat to the hemisphere due to its ties with transnational criminal groups. The U.S. actions include intercepting tankers and increasing military presence in the region.

Russia's response to these actions highlights growing international tension, while Venezuela, with Russia and China's backing, claims the U.S. interventions are unjust. This escalating scenario continues to be debated fiercely within the U.N. Security Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

