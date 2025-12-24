Sanctions Showdown: U.S.-Venezuela Tensions Escalate

The United States has told the United Nations it will enforce sanctions to their fullest extent against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, despite warnings from Russia that other Latin American nations could face similar actions.

According to U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, Venezuela poses the most significant threat to the hemisphere due to its ties with transnational criminal groups. The U.S. actions include intercepting tankers and increasing military presence in the region.

Russia's response to these actions highlights growing international tension, while Venezuela, with Russia and China's backing, claims the U.S. interventions are unjust. This escalating scenario continues to be debated fiercely within the U.N. Security Council.

