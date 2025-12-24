Left Menu

Tunisia Triumphs in AFCON Opener Against Uganda

Tunisia kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a decisive 3-1 victory over Uganda in Rabat. Goals from Ellyes Skhiri and Elias Achouri secured the lead, while Denis Omedi scored a late consolation for Uganda. Tunisia joins other past winners in achieving opening wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 24-12-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:38 IST
Tunisia Triumphs in AFCON Opener Against Uganda
Tunisia opened their Africa Cup of Nations journey with a commanding 3-1 victory against Uganda, played in Rabat, Morocco. Braving the wet conditions, Tunisia took the lead just 10 minutes into the match, courtesy of Ellyes Skhiri's skillful header following a corner kick.

Before the halftime whistle, Elias Achouri doubled Tunisia's advantage with a well-placed goal. He further sealed the team's dominance in the 64th minute with another strategic finish at the back post. Despite Uganda's Denis Omedi netting a late goal in stoppage time, Tunisia's control was never in doubt.

With this win, Tunisia joins fellow previous Africa Cup of Nations champions - the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and Senegal - in claiming victories in their opening group stage matches of the tournament.

