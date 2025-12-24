Catastrophic Gas Explosion Strikes Philadelphia Nursing Home
A gas explosion at Silver Lake Nursing Home near Philadelphia caused major damage and initiated emergency response operations. Many residents were accounted for outside, but some remained trapped. The scene remains active as search-and-rescue efforts continue. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has been briefed on the incident.
A devastating gas explosion rocked a nursing home near Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a massive emergency response.
The incident occurred at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol Township, causing partial building collapse and immediate search-and-rescue operations.
Governor Josh Shapiro is updated, while rescuers continue efforts amidst ongoing danger.