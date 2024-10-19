Narayan Jewellers Adds Sparkle to Femina Miss India 2024

The Femina Miss India 2024 pageant, held in Mumbai, was a dazzling affair with Narayan Jewellers serving as the official crown and jewels partner. The Vadodara-based designer brand, renowned for their intricate craftsmanship, showcased their artistry by creating three exquisite crowns for the event's winners.

Narayan Jewellers, known on international platforms such as the New York Fashion Week and The Oscars, crafted crowns for winner Nikita Porwal, first runner-up Rekha Panday, and second runner-up Aayushi Dholakia. Each crown is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of India, infused with contemporary design.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ketan and Jatin Chokshi, Narayan Jewellers has consistently combined traditional Indian artistry with modern aesthetics. Their crowns for this pageant, made from 18kt gold and embellished with rare gemstones, reflect a seamless blend of elegance, sophistication, and heritage.

