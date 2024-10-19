Left Menu

Narayan Jewellers Adds Sparkle to Femina Miss India 2024

Narayan Jewellers, renowned for their luxury craftsmanship, were the crown and jewels partner for the Femina Miss India 2024 pageant. Their exquisite designs graced winners Nikita Porwal, Rekha Panday, and Aayushi Dholakia, blending Indian heritage with modern elegance. The jewellers' expertise shines through in the stunning crowns, embodying India's diverse artistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:22 IST
Narayan Jewellers creates history by designing three "one-in-a-million" crowns for the winners of Femina Miss India 2024. Image Credit: ANI
The Femina Miss India 2024 pageant, held in Mumbai, was a dazzling affair with Narayan Jewellers serving as the official crown and jewels partner. The Vadodara-based designer brand, renowned for their intricate craftsmanship, showcased their artistry by creating three exquisite crowns for the event's winners.

Narayan Jewellers, known on international platforms such as the New York Fashion Week and The Oscars, crafted crowns for winner Nikita Porwal, first runner-up Rekha Panday, and second runner-up Aayushi Dholakia. Each crown is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of India, infused with contemporary design.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ketan and Jatin Chokshi, Narayan Jewellers has consistently combined traditional Indian artistry with modern aesthetics. Their crowns for this pageant, made from 18kt gold and embellished with rare gemstones, reflect a seamless blend of elegance, sophistication, and heritage.

