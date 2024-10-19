Transforming Mizoram: The Bhairabi-Sairang Railway Project Nears Completion
The 51.38 km Bhairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram is nearing completion. The project covers challenging terrains with 48 tunnels and numerous bridges. Once finished, it promises to boost communication, commerce, tourism, and local industries, significantly reducing transportation costs and improving accessibility in the region.
The ambitious 51.38 km Bhairabi-Sairang railway line project is close to completion, linking Aizawl, Mizoram with mainland India. As per officials from Northeast Frontier Railway, 17.38 km of the line was completed in July, and trains commenced operations in August.
The railway line is divided into four segments from Bhairabi to Sairang. Challenges include harsh terrains and difficult working conditions due to the monsoon. Despite these, the NF Railway is pushing for an early finish to enhance Mizoram's connectivity and boost the local economy.
The project entails construction across tough landscapes, featuring 48 tunnels and numerous bridges. It promises to advance Mizoram's communication and commerce, while cutting transportation costs and encouraging tourism and industry growth in the region.
