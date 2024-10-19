Left Menu

Transforming Mizoram: The Bhairabi-Sairang Railway Project Nears Completion

The 51.38 km Bhairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram is nearing completion. The project covers challenging terrains with 48 tunnels and numerous bridges. Once finished, it promises to boost communication, commerce, tourism, and local industries, significantly reducing transportation costs and improving accessibility in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:37 IST
Transforming Mizoram: The Bhairabi-Sairang Railway Project Nears Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious 51.38 km Bhairabi-Sairang railway line project is close to completion, linking Aizawl, Mizoram with mainland India. As per officials from Northeast Frontier Railway, 17.38 km of the line was completed in July, and trains commenced operations in August.

The railway line is divided into four segments from Bhairabi to Sairang. Challenges include harsh terrains and difficult working conditions due to the monsoon. Despite these, the NF Railway is pushing for an early finish to enhance Mizoram's connectivity and boost the local economy.

The project entails construction across tough landscapes, featuring 48 tunnels and numerous bridges. It promises to advance Mizoram's communication and commerce, while cutting transportation costs and encouraging tourism and industry growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024