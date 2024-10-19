Spectacular 'Phulwari' Unveiled at Bombay Times Fashion Week

The fashion scene in Mumbai was set ablaze as PANACHE RUNWAY by Vishal Kapoor unveiled its dazzling collection 'Phulwari' at the Bombay Times Fashion Week held at the prestigious Grand Hyatt on October 18, 2024. The opening show drew fashion aficionados from all corners of the city, eager to witness the spectacular display of glamour and inclusivity.

Adding to the runway's allure, celebrities Jason Shah, known for his role in 'Heeramandi,' and Mannara Chopra of 'Big Boss' fame, graced the stage as the star showstoppers. Kapoor's collection was a celebration of life's vibrancy, showcasing a chic and inclusive style with intricate embellishments, vibrant colors, and layered silhouettes that catered to all ages, sizes, heights, and genders.

The event was further accentuated by the creative contributions of make-up partner Saima Shabbir, who crafted exquisite headgear to complement Kapoor's designs. Jewelry partner VENUS JEWELS by Nikita Bhimsaria added sparkle, while a diverse group of models, including Daksh Sethi, Priya Tiwari, and Swati Lanke, brought the runway to life. The show enjoyed backing from ART MEDIA by Suunil Sethi as the outdoor media partner, Bombay Filmfame Magazine, and a host of other gifting partners, ensuring a memorable evening for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)